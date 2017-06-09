Virginia primary election guide 2017

WASHINGTON — Virginia voters who head to the polls on Tuesday will find a full slate of candidates to choose from, whether they pick up a Democratic or a Republican primary ballot.

Voters will select nominees for governor and lieutenant governor and pick candidates in many House of Delegates districts in Northern Virginia.

Here’a recap of the contested primary races plus resources for voters. Stay with WTOP for live coverage and up-to-the minute results on election night.

On the ballot

Three Republicans and two Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for the chance to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Executive Mansion. McAuliffe is barred by term limits from seeking another four-year term.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and former Republican National Committee chair Ed Gillespie are the candidates to beat in their respective races. But Democrat Tom Perriello, who is running neck and neck with Northam in pre-election polls, and Republicans Frank Wagner and Corey Stewart have run active campaigns offering competing ideas and visions for the state.

Read more about the candidates for governor here: Guide to Virginia’s gubernatorial primary.

Voters also have multiple choices for the state’s second-highest elected post. Three candidates are running for lieutenant governor in both primaries, setting up a contested November election.

Northern Virginia Democrats have lined up to challenge incumbent Republicans in House of Delegates contests this fall. Among the contested races, four candidates are running in a Manassas-area district, and three are running in a Centreville-area district. Republican voters in District 28 will decide who’ll have a chance to succeed retiring House Speaker Bill Howell in Richmond.

Read more about the candidates running for lieutenant governor and House of Delegates here: Virginia primary 2017.

Voting

Who can vote? Any registered Virginia voter can take part in the state’s open primaries. Read more about primary voting and party affiliation here.

What about registering? It is too late to register to vote to take part in the June 13 primary. The deadline to register for the November general election is Oct. 16.

When to vote? The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has passed. But in-person, absentee voting continues through Saturday. Virginia limits who can vote in-person, absentee, but among those exceptions are long commutes or long working days. See the list of reasons to vote absentee here.

Where to vote in-person, absentee? Here’s where to find voting locations in Northern Virginia ahead of Election Day:

Alexandria — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 132 N. Royal St., Suite 100

Arlington County — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 320

Fairfax County — 8 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (check for locations)

Loudoun County — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 750 Miller Drive SE, Suite C, Leesburg

Prince William County — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at two locations

Where to go on Tuesday? Look up your polling place here.

When to vote on Tuesday? The polls in Virginia open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

What’s on the ballot? Find sample ballots for your precinct here. Many local boards of elections also post sample ballots on their websites.

Photo ID? Virginia requires voters to provide photo identification to cast a ballot. Voters without an ID can obtain one from their voter registration office. On Election Day, voters who forgot their ID can cast a provisional ballot, but must provide an acceptable form of ID to local election officials before the ballot would be counted. Learn more here.

Where to find results? WTOP will have live results as they come in Tuesday night. Tune in on air and online.

What about Maryland and D. C.? No elections are scheduled in Maryland or D.C. this year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.