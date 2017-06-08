Virginia primary 2017: Lieutenant governor and House of Delegates races

WASHINGTON — Virginia voters have plenty of reasons to head to the polls next Tuesday.

In addition to choosing a nominee for governor, voters will also have multiple choices for lieutenant governor and for many Northern Virginia House of Delegates seats.

Here’s a rundown of the candidates running in contested primary races.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrats and Republicans will choose among three candidates seeking their party’s nomination to be the lieutenant governor — a part-time position presiding over the 40-member Senate. A largely ceremonial post, the lieutenant governor can vote to break ties during floor votes and can determine which party controls the upper chamber if no party holds a majority.

Ralph Northam, the current lieutenant governor, is running for governor making it an open contest for the statewide office.

The Democrats running for the post include two federal prosecutors and a veteran of Virginia political campaigns. None has ever served in elected office.

Lawyer Justin Fairfax ran Sen. Mark Warner’s 2014 re-election campaign and is a former federal prosecutor. He was a candidate for state attorney general in the 2013 primary.

Susan Platt, of Great Falls, served as chief of staff to Joe Biden’s Senate staff and worked on various Virginia political campaigns.

Gene Rossi, of Alexandria, retired as a federal prosecutor last year. His worked focused on tax and criminal law, and he trained new prosecutors.

The Republican contest features three state legislators.

Del. Glenn Davis Jr. has represented the Virginia Beach area since 2014 and previously served on the Virginia Beach City Council.

Bryce Reeves has represented the Spotsylvania County area in the state Senate since 2012. He previously worked as a police officer in Prince William County and is a small-business owner.

Jill Vogel has represented the Fauquier County and Winchester areas in the state Senate since 2008. As a lawyer, she worked for the Republican National Committee and now advises clients on election law.

House of Delegates Republican Primary

District 28

Voters in the 28th District, which includes parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County, will choose among three candidates hoping to succeed retiring House Speaker Bill Howell in Richmond: Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Paul Milde, Stafford County Supervisor Bob Thomas Jr. and former Stafford County Supervisor Susan Stimpson.

The winner will face Democrat Joshua Cole in the November general election.

District 50

Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish’s name will appear on the ballot in the 50th District Republican primary, however he pulled out of the contest after incumbent Del. Jackson Miller ran and lost a special election for Prince William County clerk in April. Miller, who has served in the House for more than a decade, is seeking re-election and his name also appears on the ballot. The district includes parts of Manassas City and Prince William County.

Miller will face Democrat Lee Carter in November.

House of Delegates Democratic Primary

District 2

Second District voters will choose between Jennifer Carroll Foy and Joshua King in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Laquan Austion in November for the chance to represent the district that includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties. Del. Mark Dudenhefer opted not to seek re-election.

District 13

Four Democrats are running for the chance to face conservative Del. Bob Marshall, who has served in the House for 25 years, in November: Andrew Adams, Steven Jansen, Mansimran Singh Kahlon and Danica Roem.

The district includes parts of Manassas Park City and Prince William County.

District 31

Two women face off in the 31st District, which includes parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties, for the chance to challenge incumbent Del. Scott Lingamfelter: Elizabeth Guzman and Sara Townsend.

Lingamfelter was nominated at a mass meeting in May.

District 33

Mavis Taintor and Tia Walbridge are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Del. David LaRock, who has served in the House since 2014. The District includes portions of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties.

District 42

Two candidates are running for the chance to represent the open 42nd District in Fairfax County: Tilly Blanding and Kathy Tran.

Incumbent Del. David Albo chose not to run for another term and Republicans will choose their nominee in a firehouse primary set for Saturday.

District 51

Candidates Hala Ayala and Kenny Boddye are facing off for the nomination in the 51st District in Prince William County. The winner will face incumbent Del. Rich Anderson.

District 67

Three candidates are seeking the nomination in the 67th District: John Carey, Karrie Delaney and Hannah Risheq.

The winner will face incumbent Del. Jim LeMunyon in November. The district includes parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

