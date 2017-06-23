Arcing insulators, service disruptions mar morning Red Line commute

WASHINGTON — Problems with two arcing insulators on Metro’s Red Line caused major headaches for Friday morning commuters.

Issues affected subway riders in Bethesda, Maryland as well as those in Dupont Circle in the District.

Around 8 a.m., Red Line service was temporarily suspended between Medical Center and Grosvenor due to an arcing insulator.

The Medical Center station was shut down while Montgomery County Fire and EMS investigated.

About an hour later, a second arcing insulator outside Dupont Circle caused Metro to temporarily suspend service between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park.

Shuttles for Dupont Circle is located at Connecticut and P Street.

The Van Ness shuttle is at Connecticut and Veazey Street.

Red Line: Service temporarily suspended btwn Dupont Circle & Woodley Park due to a track problem outside Dupont Circle. Shuttles requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 23, 2017

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer‏ tweeted that firefighters were monitoring the situation at the Medical Center station in Maryland.

He noted that no smoke was found at the station near the Medical Center platform.

As of 8:30 a.m., trains were single tracking between Medical Center and Grosvenor stations.

Red Line single tracking continues btwn Medical Ctr & Grosvenor – track problem outside Medical Ctr. Expect delays both directions. 8:48a — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 23, 2017

