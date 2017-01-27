Metro changes plans for February Blue Line shutdown

WASHINGTON — Metro is cutting Green Line service for 18 days in February as part of a revised plan for an around-the-clock shutdown of the Blue Line tracks between Pentagon and Rosslyn.

On Friday, Metro announced that Blue Line trains would not run at all during the February shutdown; instead, Yellow Line “Rush+” trains will run all day between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt.

With additional Yellow Line trains taking slots northbound through L’Enfant Plaza usually used by the Green Line, Green Line trains will only be scheduled every eight minutes at rush hour, rather than the usual six-minute gap. At rush hour, Metro is planning Yellow Line trains to and from Franconia-Springfield every eight minutes, and to and from Huntington every eight minutes. Trains would come more frequently where the lines overlap.

Originally, Metro had planned to run Blue Line shuttle trains between Reagan National Airport and Franconia-Springfield instead of some of the additional Yellow Line service. Metro had warned of crowding on Yellow Line trains and on the platform at the airport.

During the work zone, the Arlington Cemetery Metro station will be closed, and there will be no direct rail connection between Rosslyn and the area served by the Blue and Yellow lines from the Pentagon and south.

The work also means slightly fewer trains than usual for riders between Largo and Stadium-Armory. Those stops will still be served by Silver Line trains.

After this 12th 24/7 surge zone ends Feb. 28, work will shift south on the Blue and Yellow Lines to impact the tracks south of Braddock Road from March 4 to April 9.

