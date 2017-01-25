5:42 pm, January 25, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Sprawl & Crawl

Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Human error caused Metro…

Human error caused Metro doors to open midtrip

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith
and Sarah Beth Hensley January 25, 2017 5:21 pm 01/25/2017 05:21pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Metro said human error caused the doors of a Yellow Line train to open before it reached the platform Tuesday.

Metro confirmed the incident Wednesday and said a preliminary investigation showed human error caused doors to open before it entered the Reagan National Airport station Tuesday afternoon. There is a button a train operator can press to open the doors.

The train was stopped at the time, but not yet in the station.

The train operator has been taken out of service until the investigation is completed.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Local News metro alerts Metro News metro train Sprawl & Crawl Traffic Virginia Yellow Train doors
Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Human error caused Metro…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Sprawl & Crawl