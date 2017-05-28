Sports

U.Md. women’s lacrosse wins NCAA Championship

By J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP May 28, 2017
WASHINGTON — The University of Maryland women’s lacrosse team captured their 13th NCAA Championship, the most overall in Division I play after a 16–13 victory over Boston College in Sunday’s Final from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Maryland leads the nation in 33 NCAA appearances, also tops in wins with 67, and in championship game appearances with 21.

The Terps wrapped up their season with a 23–0 record. The No. 1-seeded Terps are also now 13–0, all time, over the Eagles.

The No. 1 seed Maryland men hoping to join the women’s team as the Terps will take on Ohio State Sunday in the Championship game, which was scheduled to start at  1 p.m.

