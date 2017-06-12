NASA to try again to launch rocket from Va.

WASHINGTON — Is the fifth time a charm? NASA hopes so.

NASA announced Sunday that their launch of the “Terrier-improved Malemute sounding rocket” from Wallops Island, scheduled for Sunday night, was postponed due to there having been some boats in the hazard area. So they’ll try again Monday night.

The launch window is the same as Sunday night — 9:04 to 9:19 p.m.

Between four and 5 ½ minutes after launch, the rocket will release red and blue-green vapor, in order to form colored clouds that will “allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space,” NASA said on its website.

They added that the clouds may be visible on the coast between New York and North Carolina, and maybe as far west as Charlottesville, Virginia, NASA said.

This is the fifth try at the launch, NASA said.

