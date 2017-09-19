501.5
Prosecutor takes case of teen boy shot by Prince William Co. police

By Dick Uliano September 19, 2017 4:49 am 09/19/2017 04:49am
The Villages of Piedmont in Haymarket, Virginia, where a teen boy was shot by a Prince William County police officer Friday morning. (WTOP/Kristi King)

WASHINGTON — The case of Friday’s deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy by Prince William County police is in the hands of Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert. 

A Prince William County police officer responding to a report of a hostage situation in a Haymarket, Virginia, neighborhood shot a 15-year-old boy Friday morning after the teen brandished a crowbar, police said.

An officer shot and killed the teenager when he walked toward them with a crowbar in a “threatening manner,” police said. Police were responding to a report that someone with a bomb was holding a family member hostage Friday morning in the Villages of Piedmont in Haymarket, Virginia.

They encountered the 15-year-old outside his home brandishing a crowbar.

The officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras, according to Nathan Probus, a Prince William County police spokesman. A few officers in the department began training earlier this month with body-worn cameras.

Plans call for all patrol officers, K-9 officers, traffic enforcement officers and school resource officers to be equipped with the cameras by the end of the year.

Police said they expect the commonwealth’s attorney to issue his preliminary findings into the officer’s use of deadly force within a couple of days.

The department is continuing an internal review of Friday’s deadly encounter.

