Sex offender arrested after trying to enter Woodbridge child center

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP August 8, 2017 9:18 pm 08/08/2017 09:18pm
WASHINGTON — Prince William County Police arrested a 53-year-old homeless man after he reportedly tried to enter an early childhood education center in Woodbridge on Monday.

Police said Jesse Wade Himes, of no fixed address, entered the first set of doors at the Goddard School in the Staples Mill Plaza at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Himes tried to open the second set of doors inside the building, but found they were locked.

He was spotted peering through the glass doors by staff members, who police said approached Himes. He ended up leaving on foot.

Police were called and found Himes a short distance away.

A check showed Himes is registered as a violent sex offender. Himes had been ordered held without bond.

Topics:
kate ryan Latest News Local News Prince William County, VA News registered sex offender Virginia woodbridge
