Dirty, injured boy asks neighbor for food; parents charged with child abuse

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith August 24, 2017 3:08 pm 08/24/2017 03:08pm
WASHINGTON — The parents of a 10-year-old boy face felony charges after their son knocked on a neighbor’s door to ask for food in Prince William County.

The boy was injured and was wearing dirty clothes, police said.

The neighbor, who lives on Aden Road in Nokesville, called police Tuesday afternoon. Officers determined that the boy had left his home more than a mile away earlier in the day, Prince William County Police Officer Nathan Probus said.

The parents are accused of forcing their son to kneel on sharp objects for long periods of time and burning his hands on a hot stove as a way to punish him.

The boy was taken to a hospital, and was in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Walter Enrique Flores-Chiquillo, 35, and Barbara Margarita Ramirez Del Cid, 28, both of Nokesville, were arrested Wednesday on felony child abuse charges. Both were being held without bond.

Additional charges were expected to be filed in the case, police said.

Barbara Margarita Ramirez Del Cid child abuse crime nokesville Prince William County Walter Enrique Flores-Chiquillo
