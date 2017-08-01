501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Prince William County, VA News » 1 dead in fatal…

1 dead in fatal I-95 hit-and-run crash

By Jack Moore August 28, 2017 10:40 am 08/28/2017 10:40am
Share

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a fatal, apparent hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Interstate 95 near Route 234 in Dumfries, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the two-car crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night in the northbound lanes near Exit 152. Witnesses told police a dark-colored vehicle struck another car and then fled the scene by taking the ramp for exit 152B.

Virginia State Police have not yet released any information on the person killed in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing as police look for more information on the suspect vehicle, which authorities said will have damage to the driver’s side. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (703) 803-0026.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
dumfries fatal crash hit-and-run crash interstate 95 Latest News Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia virginia state police
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?