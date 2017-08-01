1 dead in fatal I-95 hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a fatal, apparent hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Interstate 95 near Route 234 in Dumfries, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the two-car crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night in the northbound lanes near Exit 152. Witnesses told police a dark-colored vehicle struck another car and then fled the scene by taking the ramp for exit 152B.

Virginia State Police have not yet released any information on the person killed in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing as police look for more information on the suspect vehicle, which authorities said will have damage to the driver’s side. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (703) 803-0026.

