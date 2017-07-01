1 dead in Woodbridge house fire

WASHINGTON — One person died in a fire in Prince William County, Virginia, Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a single family home in the 1500 block of Walnut Street in Woodbridge shortly before 6 a.m., officials said.

The blaze was contained as of around 7:30 a.m., according to Prince William County Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WTOP has a reporter at the scene.

Prince William County Police investigating possible suspicious fire where one person died in Woodbridge. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/Xyk07vWT8G — Kathy Stewart (@KStewartWTOP) July 30, 2017

Below is a map of the area of the fire.



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.