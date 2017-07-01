501.5
Prince William County, VA News

1 dead in Woodbridge house fire

By Rachel Pickarski July 30, 2017 7:41 am 07/30/2017 07:41am
WASHINGTON — One person died in a fire in Prince William County, Virginia, Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a single family home in the 1500 block of Walnut Street in Woodbridge shortly before 6 a.m., officials said.

The blaze was contained as of around 7:30 a.m., according to Prince William County Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Topics:
fatal fire house fire Latest News Local News Prince William County, VA News rachel pickarski Virginia woodbridge
