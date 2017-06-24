Man dead after a motorcycle crash at Scenic Pointe Place

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Manassas, Virginia.

According to Prince William County Police, the crash happened at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday near Scenic Pointe Place.

Police say the man lost control of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and crashed into a guard rail while speeding on eastbound Prince William Parkway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the man, but said he was from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Officers are still investigating whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.