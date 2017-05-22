Manassas woman, 104, dies in fire

WASHINGTON — The ending to this life story is not one you would really expect: A 104-year-old Manassas, Virginia, woman died over the weekend in a two-alarm fire early Sunday.

Officials said firefighters found the elderly woman’s body in her bed after a blaze broke out at her rambler-style home on the 10300 block of Poe Drive, near South Grant Avenue, just after 12:15 a.m.

Units from both the City Of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department and Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze.

Two other people who lived in the home managed to escape the fire without any injuries, officials said.

City Fire Investigators have declared the home unlivable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.