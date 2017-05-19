Man shot after chase with Manassas City police

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an encounter with Manassas City police officers that involved gunfire at a park in the early morning hours Friday.

Officers shot the man around 1:30 a.m. after he led police on a chase through the city and a section of Prince William County, officials said.

“Their officers attempted a traffic stop,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a spokesman with Prince William County police. “The driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated which entered Prince William County.”

Police said they tried to make the traffic stop within Manassas City limits after they received a call about shots being fired from the vehicle.

After the chase, which ended at George Hellwig Memorial Park along Bristow Road, there was some kind of altercation between the driver and numerous police officers.

“During the encounter, officers shot the driver,” Perok said. “Officers rendered aid to him until fire and rescue crews arrived to treat him further. He was then flown to an area hospital.”

The man was armed with a weapon, and two police cruisers were damaged in the incident, officials said.

There was also a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle who was not injured.

As of Friday morning, it was not clear what kind of weapon the man had or how the cruisers were damaged.

“We will obviously be interviewing the officers and those involved,” Perok said. “We’re trying to determine the course of events that transpired once the vehicle came to a stop.”

“We’ll also be conferring with the commonwealth’s attorney on how to proceed further,” he added.

Due to the location of the chase and the shooting, Prince William County police will handle the criminal elements of the investigation, while Manassas City police will investigate the administrative aspects.

No officers were injured in the incident.

