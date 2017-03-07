2:31 pm, March 7, 2017
Prince William County, VA News

Police arrest man wanted for fatal stabbing of Va. mall security guard

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens March 7, 2017 2:02 pm 03/07/2017 02:02pm
WASHINGTON — After a several-day manhunt, police arrested a man wanted for fatal stabbing a security guard outside the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, over the weekend.

On Tuesday, D.C. police arrested 35-year-old Jamel Kingsbury after police say he stabbed a security guard who tried to stop him from shoplifting at the mall’s Burlington Coat Factory on Saturday. The guard, 44-year-old Larry Donnell Drumgole, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Kingsbury fled on foot after the stabbing, and was identified as the murder suspect after reviewing surveillance footage.

On Tuesday, D.C. police received information about Kingsbury’s possible whereabouts, and arrested him. He will remain in custody in D.C. pending extradition back to Virginia.

Kingsbury is charged with murder. A court date has not yet been set.

