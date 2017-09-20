Additional crimes uncovered in College Park sexual assault investigation

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are revealing new details in their ongoing investigation into a sexual assault in College Park over the weekend, saying more crimes have been uncovered as detectives continue looking into the matter.

In addition to the assault, police officials said that a pair of disturbing incidents happened this month in the same area where the assault took place on Guilford Road just off U.S. 1.

According to investigators, in the early morning hours on Sept. 9, a man entered an apartment through an unlocked door and was spotted by a woman inside. The suspect ran away after the woman screamed.

A week later, on Sept. 16, a man opened an unlocked apartment window around 1 a.m. and peered inside, investigators said. Again, the suspect ran away after a woman saw him and screamed.

The assault happened a couple of hours later that morning when a man went into an apartment

“We do believe that the suspect entered the residence through an open window,” said Cpl. Tyler Hunter with Prince George’s County Police. “Once inside of the residence, our investigation reveals that our suspect inappropriately touched a woman.”

The incident sparked a safety alert to students, teachers and staff at the University of Maryland, and also led police to remind residents about simple home security precautions.

“It’s a good idea to keep your doors and windows locked,” Hunter said. “If you see anyone suspicious in or around your home or apartment building, please don’t hesitate to call police and let us check it out.”

It is not clear whether the same suspect was involved in all of the reported incidents.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect descriptions. They are asking members of the public to come forward with any additional information.

Police officials said they are increasing patrols in the area.

Below is a map of the area the assault occurred.

