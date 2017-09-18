Police warn of open windows after College Park sex assault

WASHINGTON — An open window seems to have provided a path to a sexual assault this weekend in College Park.

The Prince George’s County police say the burglary and assault happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Guilford Road.

“At this time we do believe that the suspect entered the residence through an open window,” said public information officer Cpl. Tyler Hunter. “Once inside of the residence, our investigation reveals that our suspect inappropriately touched a woman,” he said.

The incident sparked a safety alert to students, teachers and staff at the University of Maryland, and also led county police to remind residents about simple home security precautions.

“We would … just like to remind everybody that it’s a good idea to keep your doors and windows locked … and if you see anyone suspicious in or around your home or apartment building, please don’t hesitate to call police and let us check it out,” Hunter said.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and are asking the public for any information. A reward is available from Crime Solvers; call their tip line at 866-411-TIPS.

