501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Police warn of open…

Police warn of open windows after College Park sex assault

By Dick Uliano September 18, 2017 3:46 pm 09/18/2017 03:46pm
Share

WASHINGTON — An open window seems to have provided a path to a sexual assault this weekend in College Park.

The Prince George’s County police say the burglary and assault happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Guilford Road.

“At this time we do believe that the suspect entered the residence through an open window,” said public information officer Cpl. Tyler Hunter. “Once inside of the residence, our investigation reveals that our suspect inappropriately touched a woman,” he said.

The incident sparked a safety alert to students, teachers and staff at the University of Maryland, and also led county police to remind residents about simple home security precautions.

“We would … just like to remind everybody that it’s a good idea to keep your doors and windows locked … and if you see anyone suspicious in or around your home or apartment building, please don’t hesitate to call police and let us check it out,” Hunter said.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and are asking the public for any information. A reward is available from Crime Solvers; call their tip line at 866-411-TIPS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
college park dick uliano Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News sexual assault
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?