WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Prince George’s County liquor board commissioner on bribery charges.

Federal authorities and Prince George’s County police announced the charges Wednesday against Anuj Sud, 39, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

According to prosecutors, in September 2015, Sud solicited bribes from a lobbyist in exchange for help on the liquor board.

During a later meeting, prosecutors allege, Sud and the lobbyist discussed the commissioner voting favorably in two upcoming hearings for the lobbyist’s clients in exchange for money.

At two hearings in December 2015, Sud acted favorably on behalf of the lobbyist’s client. And after each hearing, prosecutors allege, the lobbyist gave Sud $1,000 in cash.

In addition, Sud allegedly received a $1,000 bribe in November for again acting favorably on behalf of the lobbyist’s client.

Sud — who has been a licensed attorney in Maryland since 2005 — is charged with two counts of bribery, for each of which he faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

