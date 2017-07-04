1 dead after train and car crash in Beltsville

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a train occurred in Beltsville, Maryland, early Tuesday.
According to Prince George’s County Fire Department, the car was on U.S. Route 1 where it was struck by a CSX freight train after the car went onto the tracks. The crash happened at around 3:40 a.m., officials said.
Prince George’s County police tweeted that the driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.
County police are investigating the crash.
