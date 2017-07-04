501

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead after train…

1 dead after train and car crash in Beltsville

By Reem Nadeem July 4, 2017 5:52 am 07/04/2017 05:52am
Share

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a train occurred in Beltsville, Maryland, early Tuesday.

According to Prince George’s County Fire Department, the car was on U.S. Route 1 where it was struck by a CSX freight train after the car went onto the tracks. The crash happened at around 3:40 a.m., officials said.

Prince George’s County police tweeted that the driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

County police are investigating the crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
beltsville csx train fatal crash Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News ream nadeem
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead after train…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Prince George's County, MD News