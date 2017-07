WASHINGTON — A man is dead of apparent gunshot wounds, Greenbelt police say.

Police responded to a call about a man down in the 6100 block of Breezewood Court in Maryland. According to police, the call came in around 10 p.m. on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Here is a map of the location where police say the man was found:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.