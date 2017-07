WASHINGTON — Two adults and two children are in the hospital after a four-car crash in Prince George’s County, with one of the children in critical condition.

It happened just before 7 p.m. off Suitland Parkway near the Naylor Road Metro station.

The eastbound side of the parkway was closed for several hours.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

