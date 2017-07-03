501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 3 teens arrested in…

3 teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old

By John Domen July 25, 2017 9:33 am 07/25/2017 09:33am
Share

WASHINGTON — Three teens have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Baltimore-area teen in Laurel, Maryland, last week.

Related Stories

Prince George’s County police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Kalik Johnson of Laurel, Maryland; 18-year-old Kylah Nettleton of Severn, Maryland; and 17-year-old Darius Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

All three teens have been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dustin Khoury, of Sparrows Point.

Police say the teens shot Khoury July 18 during an “illegal transaction” near the intersection of Contee and Larchdale Roads.

All three teens are charged as adults and are being held without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Dustin Khoury john domen Latest News laurel Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?