3 teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old

WASHINGTON — Three teens have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Baltimore-area teen in Laurel, Maryland, last week.

Prince George’s County police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Kalik Johnson of Laurel, Maryland; 18-year-old Kylah Nettleton of Severn, Maryland; and 17-year-old Darius Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

All three teens have been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dustin Khoury, of Sparrows Point.

Police say the teens shot Khoury July 18 during an “illegal transaction” near the intersection of Contee and Larchdale Roads.

All three teens are charged as adults and are being held without bond.

