Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » UMD students escape early…

UMD students escape early morning College Park house fire

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 19, 2017 9:58 am 05/19/2017 09:58am
Share

WASHINGTON — Five University of Maryland students escaped a house fire Friday morning.

The house fire in the 6700 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Maryland, started in the basement at 2 a.m. according to Assistant Fire Chief Alan Doubleday.

Doubleday said two firefighters were injured and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a partial collapse in part of the structure, and the property damage is estimated to be $175,000.


The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

While the students evacuated their home safely, with no injuries, one student lost her cap and gown in the fire.

NBC Washington’s Erika Gonzalez, tweeted out to Wallace D Loh, president of the University of Maryland for help.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
college park Education News house fire Latest News Maryland News neal augenstein Prince William County, VA News university of maryland
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » UMD students escape early…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Where presidential kids went to school
Crab joints to try
Today in History: May 19
Retirement spots with nice weather
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
15 chocolate chip recipes
Wizards vs. Celtics
Famous mothers with their famous kids
Celebrity birthdays May 14-20
Round 2: Caps vs. Pens
Best foods for every stage of motherhood
Kentucky Derby fashion
What to buy at the farmers market in May
May Entertainment Guide 2017
2017 Outdoor Movie Guide
10 tips for a healthier vacation
Graduation Day gift guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note