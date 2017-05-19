UMD students escape early morning College Park house fire

WASHINGTON — Five University of Maryland students escaped a house fire Friday morning.
The house fire in the 6700 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Maryland, started in the basement at 2 a.m. according to Assistant Fire Chief Alan Doubleday.
Doubleday said two firefighters were injured and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There was a partial collapse in part of the structure, and the property damage is estimated to be $175,000.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
While the students evacuated their home safely, with no injuries, one student lost her cap and gown in the fire.
NBC Washington’s Erika Gonzalez, tweeted out to Wallace D Loh, president of the University of Maryland for help.
