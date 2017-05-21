Police looking for car involved in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police say they have a good idea of the type of the car used in a fatal hit-and-run in Accokeek early Friday morning.

Police are looking for a Cadillac Deville from the early 2000s. The car likely has front-end damage to its right side, with a damaged right headlight and damaged hood.

They believe that vehicle struck and killed 39-year-old Nefertiti Horton on the northbound side of Indian Head Highway near Farmington Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Horton was critically injured when police got to the scene, and died a short time later.

Investigators are still unsure if Horton was in the roadway or on the shoulder when the collision happened.

The driver did not stay at the scene after the collision.

Anyone who has seen a car matching this description is encouraged to contact Prince George’s County police at 301-352-1200.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

