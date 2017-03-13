11:13 am, March 13, 2017
Man pulled from burning car on Indian Head Highway

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 13, 2017 9:49 am 03/13/2017 09:49am
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped in a burning car when his vehicle collided with another at the 5200 block of Indian Head Highway early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George’s County Officer Harry Bond said.

Upon arriving, police found a vehicle on fire with a man trapped inside.

After being freed, he was taken to an area hospital.

According to an initial investigation, the man was traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway when he slammed into another vehicle.

As a result, his vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bond said that one other officer was injured trying to extract the trapped driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

Md. 210/Indian Head Highway between the Capital Beltway and Southern Avenue was shut down for about six hours due to the crash.

A map of where the incident occurred:

