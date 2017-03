WASHINGTON – An 8-year-old Prince George’s County boy has been reported missing.

Police are looking for Mohamed Drame, who was last seen in the 9100 block of Lanham Severn Road in Lanham.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.

Police did not say when Mohamed disappeared.

Anyone who sees Mohamed is asked to call 911.

