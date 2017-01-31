9:39 am, February 1, 2017
Police seek man who shot 2 in Bowie

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens January 31, 2017 5:32 pm 01/31/2017 05:32pm
WASHINGTON — Two people were shot in a Prince George’s County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect is at large.

A man and a teenager were found around 2:15 p.m. in a car with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Urbana Lane and Church Road in Bowie. The two people weren’t from that neighborhood, said Bowie Police Chief John Nesky.

Emergency crews transported the two to an area hospital, and both are expected to be OK, Nesky said.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man. He fled on foot following the shooting, Nesky added.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Bowie police at 240-544-5700.

This is the second time this week a shooting in the community has drawn attention. Police are investigating a triple homicide that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in Bowie.

Below is a map with the location near where the car was found:

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

