WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

3 dead, 1 critical after homicide at Bowie restaurant

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:02 pm 01/29/2017 09:02pm
BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Three people are dead and a suspect is critically injured after a homicide at a Prince George’s County restaurant on Sunday.

Bowie police were called to the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill just after 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found three victims suffering from upper body trauma. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has since died.

Investigators identified the suspect as Karlief Moye, 40, of Silver Spring. They found Moye around 11:30 a.m. Sunday while canvassing near his home.

He was spotted running into some woods near Northwest Branch Park. That’s where investigators believe Moye was when he shot himself twice. He is in critical condition in the hospital.

Prince George’s County police say the initial shooting in the city of Bowie seems to have been sparked from a dispute between co-workers.

They have not yet released the identities of the victims. Prince George’s County police homicide units are in charge of the investigation.

WTOP’s Liz Anderson contributed to this report. 

Topics:
Blue Sunday bowie crime homicide Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
