Suspect sought after DNA match revives ’99 rape case

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP December 30, 2016 2:56 am
WASHINGTON — A DNA match has re-opened a rape investigation that began 17 years ago, and Prince George’s County police are searching for their suspect.

Richard Cedric Taylor
Richard Cedric Taylor

Authorities say the case involves a then-15-year-old girl, who told them that on June 6, 1999, she was talking with friends when a man she didn’t know drove up and offered her a ride home.

She accepted the offer, but detectives said that instead of driving her home, the man took the girl to a vacant Capitol Heights, Maryland, apartment, where she was assaulted and raped.

The case went unsolved for years until this September, when DNA linked 44-year-old Richard Cedric Taylor to the case.

Investigators got a warrant for Taylor’s arrest, but when they arrived to his last known address, on 28th Avenue in Temple Hills, he was nowhere to be found.

Taylor faces charges of second-degree rape along with first- and second-degree assault.

Taylor has also gone by the names Demetrius Taylor, Damion Taylor and Michael Scott.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-772-4908 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

Damion Taylor Demetrius Taylor Michael Scott mike murillo Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police rape Richard Cedric Taylor
