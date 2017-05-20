Other Sports

Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes

May 20, 2017 5:37 pm 05/20/2017 05:37pm
Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore Saturday. 

No Mo Dough survived a lengthy stewards’ inquiry to win the $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes for 3-year-olds at Pimlico.

Recruiting Ready extended his winning streak to three in a row with a 3}-length victory in the $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters at Pimlico.

