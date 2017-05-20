Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore Saturday.

New England Patriots NFL football head coach Bill Belichick, second from right, speaks to race fans after race eight, ahead of the the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

No Mo Dough survived a lengthy stewards’ inquiry to win the $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes for 3-year-olds at Pimlico.

Recruiting Ready extended his winning streak to three in a row with a 3}-length victory in the $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters at Pimlico.

