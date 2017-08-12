Bryan Murray, former Washington Capitals coach, dies at 74

WASHINGTON — The hockey world is mourning the loss of Canadian Executive and Coach Bryan Murray, who coached the Washington Capitals for nine seasons starting in 1981.

Murray has died at 74 after battling colon cancer for the last three years.

Murray’s second season with the Capitals produced the team’s first playoff series win while winning the 1984 Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year). He also won 343 games for the Caps, the most ever by a Washington coach.

Commissioner Gary Bettman sent the following statement on the passing of Murray

“Bryan Murray’s strength and character were reflected in the teams he coached and the teams he built over decades of front office excellence. While his warmth and dry sense of humor were always evident, they were accompanied by the fiery competitiveness and determination that were his trademarks. As we mourn Bryan’s passing, we celebrate his many contributions to the game — as well as his courage. The National Hockey League family sends our deepest condolences, comfort and support to Bryan’s family, his many friends and all whose lives he influenced.”

