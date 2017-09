Author’s note: Though the story of NFL Week 3 was the leaguewide response to President Trump’s remarks on player protests, the Recap will focus on the football and the Wrap will address the national anthem angle.

Redskins 27 In perhaps the most stunning result of the weekend, the Washington Redskins shrugged off a 3-6 record in night games under Jay Gruden to dominate the previously undefeated Raiders on both sides of the ball. Josh Doctson went from myth to legend, Chris Thompson became only the second RB to go for 150 receiving yards against the Silver and Black since their move to Oakland, and Kirk Cousins nearly tripled Pro-Bowler Derek Carr’s output. If this reversal of prime-time mojo extends to Kansas City next Monday night, it’ll change the way we see the NFC East pecking order. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

