Boyfriend charged with pregnant girlfriend’s murder ordered held without bond

WASHINGTON — The boyfriend accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.

Laura Wallen, 31, of Olney, Maryland, was last heard from Sept. 4. She was four-months pregnant. Her body was found Wednesday afternoon in a shallow grave after Montgomery County police searched a wooded area near Prices Distillery Road in Damascus.

Police arrested Wallen’s boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, 32, of Damascus, Wednesday.

Tessier appeared in court Thursday. He is charged with first-degree murdering, altering physical evidence and making a false statement to police.

After the hearing, Wallen’s father Mark Wallen spoke to reporters.

“She was a woman of faith,” he said of his daughter. “Right now she is in the arms of God.”

He urged parents to hug their children because nothing in life is garaunteed.

Wallen said his wife, Gwen, was shaking as they participated in a news conference with police and Tessier Monday — organized so police could hear what their prime suspect, Tessier, would say.

“It was all we could do to be seen as a unified family with him,” Mark Wallen said. “He is a monster and he is a liar. It was absolutely the hardest thing my wife could do … to sit next to with him and hold his hand.”

He said they did it to help the investigation and so they could find his daughter.

