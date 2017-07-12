501.5
Montgomery Co. correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens July 12, 2017 4:01 pm 07/12/2017 04:01pm
WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County correctional officer is charged with sexually assaulting an inmate while on duty at a Clarksburg, Maryland, facility Tuesday.

Olukunle Oyekanmi, a Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation correctional officer, sexually assaulted an adult inmate who identifies as a woman in her cell at the Clarksburg correctional facility around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Oyekanmi was on duty at the time, police said.

The correctional facility staff was notified about the assault and reviewed video surveillance that showed Oyekanmi in the victim’s cell during the period of the alleged assault.

Oyekanmi, 41, later admitted to detective that he sexually assaulted the victim in the cell. Police arrested him at his residence and transported him to the Central Processing Unit. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

He is charged with one count each of second-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, sexual contact with an inmate and malfeasance in office.

