Customers can reclaim clothes from evicted Montgomery Co. dry cleaners

By Hanna Choi June 4, 2017 5:34 am 06/04/2017 05:34am
WASHINGTON — Courtesy Custom Cleaners in Rockville, Maryland, has closed, but customers can pick up their clothing at the Montgomery County Council Office in Rockville.

The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection is urging customers of the dry cleaners on 180 Rollins Avenue to file an online complaint with the office in order to pick up their items.

Once a complaint is filed, Office of Consumer Protection staff will retrieve items from the closed business once per week beginning June 2 and bring them to their office at 100 Maryland Avenue, Room 330, in Rockville, according to a news release.

Customers can pick up their items Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unclaimed clothing will be donated to charity.

Officials ask customers to provide a copy of their receipt, if available, and bring identification for pickups. Receipts may indicate the dry cleaners was located on 180 Rolling Road, officials said.

File a complaint on the Office of Consumer Protection website.

