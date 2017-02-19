Police officer’s quick response saves family from fire in Md.

A family of four escaped a house fire early Sunday in Clarksburg, Maryland, after a police officer was quick to respond.

Montgomery County Fire said a police officer who was first at the scene in the 23100 block of Persimmon Ridge Road made sure everyone was safely out of the burning house before running to the houses next door to evacuate the neighbors.

It took 75 firefighters to knock down the fire and make sure the fire didn’t spread, Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said. The homes on both sides have some damage from the heat.

Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

No one was injured.

