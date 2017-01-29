Fire strikes middle school in Montgomery Co.

More than 80 Montgomery County firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a middle school in Olney, Maryland early Sunday, containing a blaze on the roof of the school's gym.

Officials responded to reports of a fire at William H. Fauquhar Middle School on Batchellors Forest Road shortly after 1 a.m. The roof of the gym building was ablaze, and part of the structure collapsed, they said.

At least 10 engines were on site, in addition to EMS and heavy rescue crews, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. The fire was contained to the gym area within about two hours, but not completely out as of 3 a.m.

Piringer said the gymnasium was a “total loss” but that there were no injuries.

