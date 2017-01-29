6:15 am, January 29, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire strikes middle school…

Fire strikes middle school in Montgomery Co.

By Hanna Choi January 29, 2017 5:18 am 01/29/2017 05:18am
Share

More than 80 Montgomery County firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a middle school in Olney, Maryland early Sunday, containing a blaze on the roof of the school's gym.

WASHINGTON — More than 80 Montgomery County firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a middle school in Olney, Maryland early Sunday, containing a blaze on the roof of the school’s gym.

Officials responded to reports of a fire at William H. Fauquhar Middle School on Batchellors Forest Road shortly after 1 a.m. The roof of the gym building was ablaze, and part of the structure collapsed, they said.

At least 10 engines were on site, in addition to EMS and heavy rescue crews, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. The fire was contained to the gym area within about two hours, but not completely out as of 3 a.m.

Piringer said the gymnasium was a “total loss” but that there were no injuries.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fire incident gym fire hanna choi Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county fire Montgomery County, MD News pete piringer Photo Galleries rooftop fire school fire William H. Fauquhar Middle School
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire strikes middle school…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Immigration, refugee ban protests
44th annual March for Life
Tom Clancy auction
Today in History: Jan. 29
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency