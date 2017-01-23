9:38 am, January 23, 2017
Fire destroys home in Montgomery County

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP January 23, 2017 8:51 am 01/23/2017 08:51am
Little is left of the home on Haines Road in Hyattstown, Maryland, on Jan. 23, 2017. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire/Pete Piringer)

WASHINGTON — The cause of a fire that destroyed a Montgomery County, Maryland, home early Monday is under investigation.

The fire caused more than $700,000 damage, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

Piringer said that when firefighters got to the home in the 26400 block of Haines Road in the Hyattstown area around 2:15 a.m., it was fully engulfed.

Officials say no one was home at the time.

A resident of the home was located nearby.

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

