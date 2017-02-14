10:50 am, February 14, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT Northbound U.S. 15 at 7th Street/Exit 15 in Frederick, Maryland, is closed. Seventh Street below U.S. 15 is blocked.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Get married at Taco…

Get married at Taco Bell for $600

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 14, 2017 10:07 am
Here are just some of the perks included in the Taco Bell wedding package. (Courtesy Taco Bell)

WASHINGTON — If you’ve always dreamed of a Taco Bell-themed wedding, your chalupa has come in.

Taco Bell is opening a chapel in its Las Vegas Strip Cantina location and has put together an entire wedding package couples can order right off the menu.

It includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, sauce packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” T-shirts, Taco Bell Champagne flutes and a Cinnabon Delights wedding cake. Your first meal as newlyweds will be a Taco 12-Pack.

The wedding package costs $600 and includes a full ceremony and officiant.

The Taco Bell weddings are through a partnership with pop-up wedding planner Flora Pop.

The fast-food chain is running a contest with one winning couple getting an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas, Nevada and lodging at Planet Hollywood to be the first couple to have a Taco Bell wedding.

The Taco Bell Cantina wedding chapel opens this summer.

