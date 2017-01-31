Georgetown’s Sea Catch closes after 38 years

WASHINGTON — One of Georgetown’s longest-running restaurants has closed its doors.

Sunday was the last day for The Sea Catch Restaurant & Raw Bar, a restaurant that has been part of the Georgetown dining scene since 1978 and one of the only restaurants overlooking the C & O Canal.

“The restaurant was a big part of the community for over three decades,” said Lisa Homstein, vice president of sales and marketing for hospitality management group RB Properties. “We thank all the diners who supported us over the years.”

A short message on the Sea Catch website indicates the space won’t stay dark long.

“There will be something new in the future,” it says. “Plans on what that entails have not been released at this time.”

Sea Catch was popular with locals and tourists. Its menu focused on a raw bar, specializing in local oysters and locally sourced seafood.

It was unclear what prompted the closure.

