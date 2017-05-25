Free events, food and more over Memorial Day weekend

WASHINGTON — This Memorial Day weekend, there are free events all around the D.C. region where you can take time to honor those who have given their lives for our country.

WTOP has found numerous offers, especially for active duty members of the military and veterans, ranging from free amusement park admission to free meals and free museum admission.

Here’s the complete list:

Multiday

— May 25-28: Free popcorn for certified lifeguards at Paragon Theaters for opening weekend of “Baywatch.”

— May 26-29: Free admission to Colonial Williamsburg for all active duty military, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents.

— May 27-29: Admission is free to Hometown Holidays in Rockville, Maryland, which includes a Monday ceremony and parade.

— May 27-29: There’s no charge to enter ViVa Vienna, which includes amusement rides, entertainment, food and more.

— May 27-29: Active duty and retired members of the military get free admission to Kings Dominion.

— May 27-29: The Stars and Stripes Festival in Chesapeake Beach includes a Sunday Family Fun Day and Memorial Day ceremony.

— Memorial Day through Labor Day: Active duty members of the military enjoy free admission to more than 2,000 museums nationwide through the Blue Star Museums program.

Friday, May 26

— Buy one get one free coffee from 1-3 p.m. at participating Peet’s Coffee.

— Jazz in the Garden concerts continue at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden with the United States Coast Guard Dixieland Jazz Band.

— Friday Night Concerts begin at The Yards Park with Jimi Smooth & HitTime.

— Yoga & Jazz at Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel is an evening yoga class with live jazz music.

Saturday, May 27

— Kennedy Center Open House: Celebrating JFK at 100 includes live performances and interactive family activities.

— The city of Bowie’s Memorial Day Parade starts at 11 a.m.

— The Wolf Trap Summer Blast Off features “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and post-concert fireworks.

Sunday, May 28

— The National Memorial Day Concert starts at 8 p.m. on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. This year’s performers include Renee Fleming, Scotty McCreery and Vanessa Williams.

Monday, May 29

— The Falls Church Memorial Day Parade and Festival starts with a 9 a.m. Fun Run.

— The National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery includes an 11 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

— Eat lunch or dinner at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill with an active duty member of the military or veteran, and their meal is free.

— Active duty members of the military and veterans get a free entree during lunch or dinner at McCormick & Schmick’s.

— The Alexandria Memorial Day Jazz Festival runs from 1-6 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

— Current and former members of the military get a free entree with purchase of a beverage at Hooters.

— The National Memorial Day Parade along Constitution Avenue starts at 2 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.