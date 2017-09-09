9 trainers share their favorite exercises of all time

1. Farmer’s Walk

“Possibly more than any other movement in the gym, the farmer’s walk has massive carryover to the ‘real world.’ After all, how often during the day do we pick up objects — grocery bags, suitcases, computer bags, overloaded handbags — and walk with them? (Answer: a lot.) Also, for a seemingly simple exercise, you can load it in a variety of ways: a dumbbell in each hand, one kettlebell in one hand held overhead or a sandbag on one shoulder. With lots of variations, tons of practical carryover and very little technical demands, the farmer’s walk should be a staple in everyone’s routine.”

— Dan Trink, founder of Fortitude Strength Club in New York City

Instructions: Squat, and keeping a flat back, pick up a weight (say, a dumbbell, kettlebell or sandbag) in one or both hands. Pull your shoulders back and down so they’re stable, brace your core and walk for the prescribed distance — it could be anywhere from 10 feet to 20 or more yards. Squat to return the weights to the floor.

(Thinkstock)