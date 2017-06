WASHINGTON — Multiple people were shot at a Congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in the Alexandria, Virginia neighborhood of Del Ray.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two law enforcement officers and several other people were among those injured.

See photos from the day.



Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

