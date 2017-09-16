501.5
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:00 pm 09/16/2017 10:00pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 20, Pallotti 14

Baltimore Chesapeake 28, Loch Raven 6

C. H. Flowers 26, Eleanor Roosevelt 19

Frederick Douglass 14, Potomac 0

Friends 27, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 0

Gilman 9, Episcopal, Va. 6

Gonzaga College, D.C. 40, Georgetown Prep 0

Henry Wise 46, Bladensburg 0

High Point 22, Central 16

Laurel 22, Crossland 0

Loyola 20, Archbishop Curley 12

Maryland School for the Deaf 22, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 20

Milford Mill 55, Randallstown 6

Mt. St. Joseph’s 51, St. Joseph, Ontario 23

Parkville 35, Owings Mills 8

Towson 42, Dulaney 36

Western STES 14, Pikesville 6

Wicomico 38, Col. Richardson 6

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

