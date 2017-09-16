Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 20, Pallotti 14
Baltimore Chesapeake 28, Loch Raven 6
C. H. Flowers 26, Eleanor Roosevelt 19
Frederick Douglass 14, Potomac 0
Friends 27, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 0
Gilman 9, Episcopal, Va. 6
Gonzaga College, D.C. 40, Georgetown Prep 0
Henry Wise 46, Bladensburg 0
High Point 22, Central 16
Laurel 22, Crossland 0
Loyola 20, Archbishop Curley 12
Maryland School for the Deaf 22, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 20
Milford Mill 55, Randallstown 6
Mt. St. Joseph’s 51, St. Joseph, Ontario 23
Parkville 35, Owings Mills 8
Towson 42, Dulaney 36
Western STES 14, Pikesville 6
Wicomico 38, Col. Richardson 6
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
