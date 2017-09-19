501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Md. lobbyist the latest…

Md. lobbyist the latest charged in federal bribery investigation

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP September 19, 2017 4:01 am 09/19/2017 04:01am
Share
The entrance to the Maryland State House in Annapolis is seen in this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators said there would be more defendants, and now a Maryland lobbyist is charged in a bribery ring that includes two former state legislators. 

Related Stories

Attorney and registered state lobbyist Matthew Gorman, of Hyattsville, Maryland, is facing federal bribery charges for trying to influence a lawmaker, according to court documents. Gorman offered a $1,000 bribe to former Maryland Del. Will Campos on April 22, 2015, the documents allege.

At the time, the documents state Gorman represented clients to the Prince George’s County council and liquor board.

Campos, who served as a Prince George’s County councilman before stepping into his role in the statehouse in January 2015, pleaded guilty to bribery charges in January of this year.

Del. Michael Vaughn, who also faces charges for accepting bribes and for wire fraud, has pleaded not guilty.

Two members of the county liquor board are also charged.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bribery Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News matthew gorman megan cloherty Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?