Md. lobbyist the latest charged in federal bribery investigation

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators said there would be more defendants, and now a Maryland lobbyist is charged in a bribery ring that includes two former state legislators.

Attorney and registered state lobbyist Matthew Gorman, of Hyattsville, Maryland, is facing federal bribery charges for trying to influence a lawmaker, according to court documents. Gorman offered a $1,000 bribe to former Maryland Del. Will Campos on April 22, 2015, the documents allege.

At the time, the documents state Gorman represented clients to the Prince George’s County council and liquor board.

Campos, who served as a Prince George’s County councilman before stepping into his role in the statehouse in January 2015, pleaded guilty to bribery charges in January of this year.

Del. Michael Vaughn, who also faces charges for accepting bribes and for wire fraud, has pleaded not guilty.

Two members of the county liquor board are also charged.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.