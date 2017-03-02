2nd former Md. delegate charged in liquor board probe

WASHINGTON — A second former Maryland delegate from Prince George’s County has been indicted on federal bribery charges stemming from a corruption probe of the county’s liquor board.

A grand jury handed down the indictment on Monday. Michael Vaughn, who stepped down from his seat just before the start of this year’s General Assembly session, is charged with four counts of bribery, three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

Vaughn represented the county in the House of Delegates since 2003 until his resignation in January

Federal prosecutors say that Vaughn accepted bribes from two county liquor store owners to influence his votes on bills that allowed the sale of liquor on Sundays in Prince George’s County. He also siphoned money from his campaign finance account to pay his federal income taxes and a credit card bill.

In addition, he filed false campaign finance statements to the state’s board of elections to hide the withdrawal of funds for his personal use.

Prosecutors say a campaign finance report filed in January 2015 claimed Vaughn’s campaign had more than $64,000 in cash but that the actual balance, according to bank statements, was about $1,600.

The charges against Vaughn come on the heels of a guilty plea to similar charges by another former delegate from Prince George’s County, William Campos-Escobar, of Hyattsville.

Campos admitted to accepting cash bribes from numerous individuals in exchange for directing tax-supported grants to nonprofit organizations selected by the individuals. Prosecutors say Campos received as much as $24,000 between 2011 and 2014 from two county businessmen. In exchange, Campos directed $325,000 in county grant funding to organizations controlled by the business owners.

Two members of the county’s liquor board and two local businessmen have also been charged as part of the multiyear corruption probe. Prosecutors have said that multiple other lawmakers are under investigation.

If convicted of the charges, Vaughn could face a maximum of 105 years in a federal prison.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.