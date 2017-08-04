501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Fentanyl-related deaths skyrocket in Maryland

Fentanyl-related deaths skyrocket in Maryland

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 4, 2017 8:39 pm 08/04/2017 08:39pm
Share
The number of fentanyl related deaths in Maryland has skyrocketed in 2017. Some counties have seen the number of fentanyl related deaths more than double. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — The number of deaths caused by a pain medication 50 times stronger than heroin is growing fast in Maryland.

It’s called fentanyl. Drug dealers often mix it with other opioids without telling drug buyers, leading to overdoses.

According to preliminary figures from the state health department, Maryland counted 473 opioid-related overdose deaths in the first three months of this year, compared to 350 during the same time period last year.

The number of fentanyl-related deaths more than doubled statewide in the first quarter of 2017, up from 157 last year to 372.

In Frederick County, the number of deaths doubled from six to 12. In Montgomery County they tripled from five to 15, and Prince George’s County saw a nearly sevenfold increase from four to 27.

Last month, the state announced more than $22 million would be given toward fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic in the state. Most of that money comes from a federal grant.

The state has also made a number of changes in the way it combats the opioid epidemic.

It changed the way opioids can be prescribed to Medicaid recipients, is expanding substance abuse treatment options for those recipients, and is requiring those who prescribe opioids to register with the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Maryland residents struggling with opioid addiction can find help by calling 1-800-422-0009, or by visiting MdDestinationRecovery.org or BeforeItsTooLateMD.org.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
fentanyl Health and Fitness News heroin kate ryan Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News opiod abuse
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?