Harford Community College warns of active-shooter situation on campus

WASHINGTON — Officials at Harford Community College say there’s an active-shooter situation on campus and have urged students to shelter in place.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office was unable to confirm whether there was an active shooter or shots fired at the campus but urged people to avoid the area.

A warning the school posted on Facebook at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday advised students to avoid the HSC Grounds and Fields until the situation was contained.

The school is in Bel Air, Maryland.

At around 3:15 p.m., the school shared a post from the sheriff’s office indicating that the reports of an active-shooter were unconfirmed.

