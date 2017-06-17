502

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Harford Community College warns…

Harford Community College warns of active-shooter situation on campus

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold June 17, 2017 3:04 pm 06/17/2017 03:04pm
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — Officials at Harford Community College say there’s an active-shooter situation on campus and have urged students to shelter in place.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office was unable to confirm whether there was an active shooter or shots fired at the campus but urged people to avoid the area.

A warning the school posted on Facebook at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday advised students to avoid the HSC Grounds and Fields until the situation was contained.

The school is in Bel Air, Maryland.

At around 3:15 p.m., the school shared a post from the sheriff’s office indicating that the reports of an active-shooter were unconfirmed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Harford Community College warns…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News