Suspect wanted for killing turtle during burglary in Baltimore Co.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection to a burglary from last month that involved the death of a resident’s turtle in Parkville, Maryland.

While the resident was away, two men had entered a home on Barnwell Court in Parkville through a ground-floor window overnight on Jan. 20, according to Baltimore County police.

They stole a number of electronic devices and accessories, including two television sets, gift cards, checks and jewelry. One of the suspects took the turtle, Donatella, out of its aquarium home and impaled the animal with a knife sharpener, police said.

One suspect, 24-year-old Calvin Krasheen Fogg of Baltimore, was arrested on Feb. 17.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, who has been identified as Michael Kennard Jones, 23, also of Baltimore. Jones is believed to be responsible for killing the turtle, police said, and he is wanted for first-degree burglary and aggravated cruelty to kill an animal. He is also wanted in connection with a previous home invasion robbery with a gun.

As the Baltimore County Burglary Unit continues to investigate, anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts can contact police at 410-307-2020.

