9:48 pm, February 27, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary.

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Suspect wanted for killing…

Suspect wanted for killing turtle during burglary in Baltimore Co.

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim February 27, 2017 9:34 pm 02/27/2017 09:34pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection to a burglary from last month that involved the death of a resident’s turtle in Parkville, Maryland.

While the resident was away, two men had entered a home on Barnwell Court in Parkville through a ground-floor window overnight on Jan. 20, according to Baltimore County police.

They stole a number of electronic devices and accessories, including two television sets, gift cards, checks and jewelry. One of the suspects took the turtle, Donatella, out of its aquarium home and impaled the animal with a knife sharpener, police said.

(Courtesy Baltimore County police)
The turtle, Donatella, was killed during a burglary last month. (Courtesy Baltimore County police)

One suspect, 24-year-old Calvin Krasheen Fogg of Baltimore, was arrested on Feb. 17.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, who has been identified as Michael Kennard Jones, 23, also of Baltimore. Jones is believed to be responsible for killing the turtle, police said, and he is wanted for first-degree burglary and aggravated cruelty to kill an animal. He is also wanted in connection with a previous home invasion robbery with a gun.

As the Baltimore County Burglary Unit continues to investigate, anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts can contact police at 410-307-2020.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
baltimore county baltimore county police Baltimore, MD News burglary Latest News Local News Maryland News robbery suspect turtle
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Suspect wanted for killing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News